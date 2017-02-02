How to configure Ubuntu Linux server as a Domain Controller with samba-tool

With the help of Samba, it is possible to set up your Linux server as a Domain Controller. Before you get too excited, I'm not talking about an Active Directory Primary Domain Controller (PDC). On the other hand, it can act as a Windows NT4-style domain controller. One major advantage of this configuration is that it offers the ability to centralize user and machine credentials.

