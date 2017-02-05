How to take LVM snapshot backup in Linux

With the help of LVM snapshot backup we can freeze current state of an LVM volume. Making LVM snapshot backup make us to keep current state of volume and we can revert this state back if any needs arises during activity. A volume consists of two parts: file system metadata and the actual blocks containing data in a file. While creating LVM snapshot backup volume the file system metadata is copied to the newly created snapshot volume. The file blocks stay on the original volume, however, and as long as nothing has changed in the snapshot metadata, all pointers to the blocks on the original volume remain correct. When a file changes on the original volume, the original blocks are copied to the snapshot volume before the change is committed to the file system.

