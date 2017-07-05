How to unzip a tar.gz file

People new to the tar format usually equate it to a .zip file, but a tar archive is notably not compressed. The tar format only creates a container for files, but the files can be compressed with separate utilities. Common compressions applied to a .tar file are Gzip, bzip2, and xz. That's why you rarely see just a .tar file and more commonly encounter .tar.gz or .tgz files.

