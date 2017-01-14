Papa's Got a Brand New NAS

The first limitation with a Raspberry Pi isn't the CPU or the RAM, but the network card. A 10/100 network card is fast enough for some services around the house, but if you are setting up a NAS these days, those big media files demand a gigabit network, and the USB2 port on a Raspberry Pi isn't fast enough to drive a USB gigabit NIC. The second limitation is disk I/O.

