PeaZip 6.3.0 Free Archiving App Improves DPI Awareness, Adds Hamburger Menu

The PeaZip 6.3.0 release continues to refresh of program's graphical user interface by improving DPI awareness on all supported operating systems, lets users programmatically set the default language of the application via a new command-line option called "-peaziplanguage" or directly from the installer (only Microsoft Windows). The list of changes continues with the availability of a hamburger menu button in the tabs bar, offering users an alternative way to the archiving and extraction context menu, along with new archive update options that can be used to update items that are already present in the archive and synchronize it with the local changes.

