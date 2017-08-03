Samba Server Installation on Debian 9 (Stretch)

This tutorial explains the installation of a Samba fileserver on Debian 9 (Stretch) and how to configure it to share files over the SMB protocol as well as how to add users. Samba is configured as a standalone server, not as a domain controller. In the resulting setup, every user has his own home directory accessible via the SMB protocol and all users have a shared directory with read-/write access.

