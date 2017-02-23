Storj Labs Advances Blockchain Based Encrypted Storage

Crowdsourcing, that is sourcing resources from many different individuals, is a popular concept for fundraising and for code development. Storj Labs is now bringing the idea of crowdsourcing to storage, enabling individuals to share their storage capacity in a secure encrypted way that makes use of Bitcoin's blockchain technology.

Storj Labs announced on Feb. 23 that it has raised $3 million in seed funding from Google Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures and Techstars. The company also announced that its' open-source distributed storage platform is now existing beta and is generally available.

