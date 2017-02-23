Storj Labs Advances Blockchain Based Encrypted Storage

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
Storj Labs Advances Blockchain Based Encrypted StorageFeb 23, 2017, 09:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Sean Michael Kerner)
Crowdsourcing, that is sourcing resources from many different individuals, is a popular concept for fundraising and for code development. Storj Labs is now bringing the idea of crowdsourcing to storage, enabling individuals to share their storage capacity in a secure encrypted way that makes use of Bitcoin's blockchain technology.
Storj Labs announced on Feb. 23 that it has raised $3 million in seed funding from Google Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures and Techstars. The company also announced that its' open-source distributed storage platform is now existing beta and is generally available.
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)