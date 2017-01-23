Arch Anywhere ISO Lets You Install a Fully Custom Arch Linux System in Minutes

Arch Linux is an open-source, lightweitght and highly customizable computer operating system that follows a rolling release model for its updates and security patches, allowing users to transform new installations into anything they want, such as state-of-the-art server or reliable workstation. But installing Arch Linux is not for everyone! Arch Anywhere has been on the market for a few months now, since its initial release last year on September 13. It's distributed as a dual-arch ISO image that you can write on a USB flash drive or DVD disc, just like the official Arch Linux installation medium, but includes a simple menu system for installing the GNU/Linux distribution in minutes.

