Calamares 3.0 Universal Linux Installer Released, Drops Support for KPMcore 2

Calamares 3.0 is a major milestone, ending the support for the 2.4 series, which recently received its last maintenance update, versioned 2.4.6, bringing numerous improvements, countless bug fixes, and some long-anticipated features, including a brand-new PythonQt-based module interface. Another interesting change implemented in the major Calamares 3.0 release of the universal installer framework is support for the next-generation KPMcore 3 series. For those unfamiliar with KPMcore, it's an open-source library used by GNU/Linux distributions for managing disk partitions.

