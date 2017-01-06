Canonical Clarifies the Current State of Ubuntu Phones and Ubuntu Touch Updates

It didn't take long, and Canonical's Pat McGowan joined the discussion earlier to inform the concerned community about general progress. Long story short, as many have already guessed, it would appear that there are no plans for an OTA-15 update of the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system, for now. At the moment, Canonical's focus will be on the LTS (Long Term Support) version of Ubuntu Linux, 16.04 a.k.a. Xenial Xerus, which is used as a base for Ubuntu Snappy Core 16, as well as on the next-generation Unity 8 session on classic desktop, which will become the default user interface of future Ubuntu releases (probably after 18.04 LTS).

