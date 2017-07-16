Canonical Working Lately on Packaging More GNOME Apps as Snaps for Ubuntu Linux

It looks like Canonical's Ubuntu Desktop and Snappy teams are putting a lot of effort lately on packaging as much GNOME apps to the Snap universal binary format as possible, by using the gnome-3-24 platform Snap they created recently. With this, they want to make possible the sharing of common libraries between GNOME apps, which automatically translates to smaller Snaps and easy maintenance of them. They also managed to promote the LibreOffice 5.3.4 Snap to the stable channel. In other news, we were the first to report a week ago that Canonical replaced the LightDM login manager with GNOME's GDM on Ubuntu 17.10, and now the latest daily builds come with GDM (GNOME Display Manager) by default. Canonical now also confirms the change, and they promise to make the transition seamlessly for users by doing regular tests to make sure everything works as expected.

