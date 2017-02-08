CodeWeavers has Released CrossOver 16.1.0 for Linux and MacOS

I am delighted to announce that CodeWeavers has just released CrossOver 16.1.0 for both macOS and Linux. The big news in CrossOver 16.1 is that we now support Quicken 2017. We know many of our customers use Quicken and CrossOver to do their taxes this time of year. With CrossOver 16.1, you can use the latest version of Quicken. We have also fixed a number of other bugs since our last major release. Notably, we have fixed a problem with Microsoft Office 2013 installations in certain locales. We also addressed a problem which could prevent Microsoft Office 2010 from completing online activation.

