How to create your own Linux Distribution with Yocto on Ubuntu

(Other stories by Ahmad

In this article, our focus is the creation of a minimal Linux distribution using the Yocto project on the Ubuntu platform. The Yocto project is very famous in the embedded Linux world because of its flexibility and ease of use. The purpose of the Yocto project is to create a Linux distro for manufacturers of embedded hardware and software.

Complete Story

Related Stories: