How to Install Webmin Control Panel in Debian 9

Webmin is a popular, open source web-based system info and administration tool for Unix-like systems including Linux and Windows systems. It is sort of a Linux control panel which enables you to view a summary of current system info and statistics, manage system configurations such as setting up user accounts, disk quotas, services configuration such as Apache, DNS, PHP or MySQL, file sharing and many more remotely via a web browser.

Complete Story