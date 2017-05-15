KDE Frameworks 5.34.0 Released for KDE Plasma 5 Users with Over 80 Changes

KDE Frameworks 5.34.0 is a major update that contains a total of 83 changes, adding new icons or updating the existing ones for both Breeze and Oxygen icons sets, fixing numerous of the issues discovered since last month's release, KDE Frameworks 5.33.0, and also adding some new functionality that would benefit KDE app developers and users alike. Among the components that received improvements in this release of KDE Frameworks, we can mention Baloo, KActivities, KAuth, KConfig, KConfigWidgets, KDeclarative, KDocTools, KFileMetaData, KGlobalAccel, KI18n, KIconThemes, KIO, KNewStuff, KPackage Framework, KRunner, KTextEditor, KWayland, KWidgetsAddons, KXMLGUI, NetworkManagerQt, Plasma Framework, and Solid.

