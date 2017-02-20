MKVToolNix 9.9.0 MKV Manipulation Tool Released with New GUI Improvements, More

MKVToolNix 9.9.0 represents a month of hard work, during which the developer managed to add a bunch of new and interesting features, fix as many bugs reported by users since last month's MKVToolNix 9.8.0 point release, as well as to improve the build system, especially in regards to the man pages of the software. Among the new features introduced in MKVToolNix 9.9.0, we can mention support for "ctts" version 1 atoms for the MP4 reader component of the mkvmerge command, along with the ability to make DVB subtitle tracks that contain CodecPrivate data of only 4 bytes to be 5 bytes long by implementing a subtitling type byte.

