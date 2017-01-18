Mycroft AI Intelligent Personal Assistant Now Available as a Raspberry Pi Image

Why a Raspberry Pi image for Mycroft? Because it will help developers, hackers, device makers, and any other enthusiast to easily deploy the artificial intelligence solution on a Raspberry Pi single-board computer and create their own Mycroft-enabled projects and various other exciting applications. The new Mycroft Raspberry Pi image has been designed from the ground up to run out-of-the-box, without any interaction from the user. Just download the pre-built Picroft 0.8 image, write it on a microSD card using these instructions and use it as-is on your Raspberry Pi 2 or Raspberry Pi 3 device.

Complete Story

