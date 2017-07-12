Nextcloud Launches Free, Secure Outlook Plugin for Home Users, Small Businesses

While the free version of Nextcloud's Outlook Add-in comes with all the core capabilities of the enterprise edition, such as the ability to share things from your Nextcloud instance instead of sending large, non-secure attachments, it features new functionality that's not yet available for enterprise customers. These include an improved design that's closer to the original Nextcloud one, the ability to pause an upload, the ability to use centralized configuration parameters for the Nextcloud Server URL, automatic upload of all attachments that are bigger than a certain size to Nextcloud.

