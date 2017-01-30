RaspAnd Now Lets You Run Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Kodi 17 RC4 on Raspberry Pi 3

RaspAnd Nougat 7.1.1 Build 170127 is an operating system that you can run on your Raspberry Pi 3 or Raspberry Pi 2 device, shipping with many attractive applications and tools, including the recently released Kodi 17.0 RC4 media center, which features YouTube support working out-of-the-box. Mozilla Firefox 51.0 web browser, Spotify 1.0.0 music client, Rotation Control Pro 1.1.9 screen orientation tool, AIDA64 1.44 hardware and software information utility, Gmail 7.1.1 email client, SnapTube 4.11.0.8.8655 video and music downloader, and ES File Explorer Pro 1.0.8 file manager are among other pre-installed apps.

