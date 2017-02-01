System76 Launches Ubuntu-Based Ibex Pro GPU Server with Up to 40K CUDA Cores

The company, which many of you know for their powerful Ubuntu-based computers, is kicking off the new year with a brand-new GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) server dubbed Ibex Pro. The focus has been on creating an innovative and extremely powerful server that would help scientists and engineers achieve their research productivity goals on advancing machine learning algorithms, rendering 3D graphics, or simulating complex systems. Technical specifications of the Ibex Pro GPU server include Dual Intel Xeon E5 v4 processors with Intel VT, support for up to eight Nvidia GPUs with 192 GB DDR5 and up to 39,936 CUDA cores, up to 1.5 TB Quad-channel of DDR4 ECC RAM, up to 32TB of SSD storage, up to dual 10 Gigabit Ethernet, two PCI Express x16 Gen 3 expansion slots, 1600 Watt with Dual Redundancy power supply, two USB 3.0 ports, one Serial port, one VGA port, as well as ID switch, NMI, Reset, and Power on/off buttons.

Complete Story