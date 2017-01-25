Wireshark 2.2.4 Open-Source Network Protocol Analyzer Released with Bug Fixes

Wireshark 2.2.4 comes approximately five weeks after maintenance update 2.2.3 and provides patches for two recently discovered vulnerabilities, namely wnpa-sec-2017-01 and wnpa-sec-2017-01. While the first one could make the ASTERIX dissector go into an infinite loop, the second could make the DHCPv6 dissector go into a large loop. A total of 22 bugs have been fixed since Wireshark 2.2.3, including a regression that would decode IEEE17221 (AVDECC) as IEEE1722 (AVB Transportation Protocol), an issue that would no allow Wireshark to correctly recognize V6 DBS Etherwatch capture files, as well as a crash that might occur when utilizing the VoIP flow sequence.

