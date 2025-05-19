How to Append Text to Every File Using a Bash Script

Appending text to files is a common task in systems administration and development, especially when dealing with large datasets or logs.

This can be efficiently accomplished using a Bash script, which is a powerful command-line shell in Unix-like operating systems, offering a range of utilities and operators to manipulate files, including the ability to append text.

In this article, we will walk you through the process of appending text to a single file and then expand that to appending text to multiple files using a Bash script, which is a useful skill when you need to automate text insertion in log files, configuration files, or scripts.