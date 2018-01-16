A Look At The Plethora Of Linux 4.16 Kernel Features & Changes

The Linux 4.16 merge window has brought changes to 11,329 files with 490,486 lines of code added and 304,188 lines of code deleted. In other words, the Linux 4.16 kernel will be heavier by about 186 thousand lines of code. There's even a new subsystem in Linux 4.16 for controlling commercial refrigeration systems from a German vendor, among other new subsystems and more.

