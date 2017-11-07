Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Apache Kafka Reaches 1.0 Milestone for Open-Source Distributed Streaming Platform

Nov 07, 2017, 05:00 (0 Talkback[s])
In the modern enterprise apps world, distributed streaming data is a core component and perhaps no other technology is as widely used for that purpose as is Apache Kafka. On Nov.1 the Apache Kafka 1.0.0 release officially debuted, marking an important new stage in the evolution of the widely used open-source project.

