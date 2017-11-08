Atom 1.22 Hackable Text Editor Introduces Performance and Usability Improvements

Atom 1.22 is here to address a long-standing performance issue for those who work with large projects. The issue was related to the spawning of Git processes that fetch the Git status, and it would apparently occur at times. Additionally, Atom 1.22 updates the autocomplete-plus default provider to compute suggestions natively, as well as on a standalone thread, and makes it easier for users to find the bracket that corresponds to the one located under your mouse cursor.

