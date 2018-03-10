Atom Hackable Text Editor Gets Asynchronous Context Menus, Read-Only TextEditors

Atom 1.24 is now available for Linux, Windows, and macOS, bringing asynchronous context menus to no longer lock up the even loop on right-click and allow other rendering and processing operations to occur when the context menu is displayed, a new LanguageMode API, automatic scrolling when folding or unfolding, and read-only TextEditors. As expected with a new stable release of its Atom hackable text editor, GitHub also pushes the next version into beta stages of development. As such, Atom 1.25 beta is also available to download today allowing users to test drive upcoming features like code folding and improved syntax highlighting.

