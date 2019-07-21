Beginner's guide on how to git stash :- A GIT Tutorial

Consider this, you are working on a Git branch, adding a new feature or fixing a bug but then we are required to work on another urgent issue. So in that case, we would be required to leave all our current work & move on to the new issue. So for situations like this, git provides us with a feature called ???GIT STASH???. Git Stash allows us to keep aside the current working directory & provides us with a clean working directory. All the files that have been stashed can then be retrieved once we have time to work on them.
