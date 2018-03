Customizable Alexa dev board runs Linux on i.MX7 module

The Gumstix "Chatterbox for the Colibri iMX7" is a web-customizable, Linux-driven Alexa Voice Service development board that features Toradex's i.MX7 based computer-on-module, and offers a 2.5-Watt speaker driver, mic and audio jacks, plus WiFi, BT, Ethernet, USB, and more.

Complete Story