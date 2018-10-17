By submitting your information, you agree that linuxtoday.com may send you linuxtoday offers via email, phone and text message, as well as email offers about other products and services that linuxtoday believes may be of interest to you. linuxtoday will process your information in accordance with the Quinstreet Privacy Policy .

Debian dev forks Redis modules that are under Commons Clause licence

Debian GNU/Linux developer Chris Lamb is taking the fight to those pushing the Commons Clause, a non-free licence, by setting up a two-man team to fork modules that add functionality to the in-memory database Redis, after the company that makes Redis put the modules under this licence and started to charge for them. Lamb is the current leader of the project but said he was doing this in a private capacity.

