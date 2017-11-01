GNOME 3.26.2 Released as Last Scheduled Maintenance Update

GNOME 3.26.2 is out just in time, as initially scheduled, and it's here three weeks after the first point release to improve the stability, security, and reliability of your GNOME 3.26 desktop environment. It will be coming soon to the stable repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distro, so make sure you update as soon as possible. This second maintenance update to the GNOME 3.26 desktop environment includes dozens of improvements, bug fixes, and documentation/translation updates, and you can check out what exactly has been changed since GNOME 3.26.1 by studying the CORE NEWS and APPS NEWS changelogs.

