GNU Linux-Libre 4.14 Kernel Officially Released for Those Seeking 100% Freedom

GNU Linux-libre 4.14 kernel is now available for download borrowing all the features incorporated in the recently released Linux 4.14 kernel, but without incorporating any proprietary drivers. Besides the usual deblobbing, this release also comes without the firmware subtree, which was removed upstream. Also new in the GNU Linux-libre 4.14 kernel is updated deblobbing of the amdgpu, brcmfmac, irda-usb, iwlwifi, microcode, netronome, xrx200, nfp, rt5514, and skylake sound, deblobbing of the rtl8822be driver, as well as adjustments for the new request_firmware_into_buf interface.

Complete Story

Related Stories: