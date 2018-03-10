Google Outs First Android 9 Developer Preview with "Notch" & Dual Camera Support

Android P Developer Preview is now available for early adopters and application developers who want to have an early look at the next Android release, bringing various simplicity, speed, and a bunch of new features to extend your apps. Among these, we can mention display cutout support a.k.a. "notch" support. Furthermore, Google implemented platform support for the IEEE 802.11mc Wi-Fi protocol, MessagingStyle and various other notification updates, an enhanced messaging experience, the ability to block entire groups of channels, data cost sensitivity in JobScheduler, an ImageDecoder for drawables and bitmaps, and new broadcast intent types.

