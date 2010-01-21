Grub Customizer Graphical User Interface Makes it Easier

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
Grub Customizer Graphical User Interface Makes it EasierFeb 26, 2018, 06:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Shahriar Shovon)
GRUB Customizer is a graphical application for installing GRUB, adding, removing and modifying GRUB menu entries. You can reinstall GRUB on your system and you can change boot time kernel parameters. In this article, I will show you how to install GRUB Customizer on Ubuntu and how it can make your life easier when working with GRUB
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)