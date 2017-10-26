HashiCorp Raises $40M to Fuel DevOps and Cloud Automation Ambitions

|
HashiCorp Raises $40M to Fuel DevOps and Cloud Automation AmbitionsOct 25, 2017, 14:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Sean Michael Kerner)
Hashicorp announced on Oct. 24 that it has raised a news Series C round of funding, bringing in $40 million. The Series C round was led by w by GGV Capital and Redpoint, and included the participation of Mayfield and True Ventures. Total funding to date for Hashicorp now stands at $74 million.
