How to enable all SysRq functions on Linux

The SysRq key combination can be used to send commands directly to the Linux kernel in some specific circumstances: the kernel will respond to commands sent with command keys immediately, unless it is completely locked. Various command keys achieve specific tasks, and they can be combined to restore the system to a safe state, or to obtain a clean reboot when nothing else works: this is what we can obtain with the reisub sequence.

