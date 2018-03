How to install Apache, PHP 7.2 and MySQL on CentOS 7.4 (LAMP)

This tutorial shows how to install an Apache web server on a CentOS 7 server with PHP (mod_php with PHP 5.4, 7.0, 7.1, or 7.2) and MySQL support. This setup is often referred to as LAMP which stands for Linux - Apache - MySQL - PHP.

Complete Story