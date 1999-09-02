How To Make Good Use Of 'grep' Command

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
How To Make Good Use Of 'grep' CommandFeb 20, 2018, 06:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Sandy)
Linux and UNIX systems come with a shell command known as grep. This simply looks for a specified text, or pattern, in a file or an entire directory. The most common usage is for quickly searching a file for occurrences of a pattern, which can be in plain text, or in the form of a regular expression. Here, the patterns used will be simple text rather than regular expressions.
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)