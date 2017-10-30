How to Run Shell Scripts with Sudo Command in Linux

sudo is a powerful command line tool that enables a permitted user to run a command as another user (the superuser by default), as defined by a security policy. On most if not all Linux systems, the security policy is driven by the /etc/sudoers file.

