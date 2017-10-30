How to Run Shell Scripts with Sudo Command in Linux

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
How to Run Shell Scripts with Sudo Command in LinuxOct 30, 2017, 15:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Ravi Saive)
WEBINAR: On-demand Event
Replace Oracle with the NoSQL Engagement Database: Why and how leading companies are making the switch REGISTER >
sudo is a powerful command line tool that enables a permitted user to run a command as another user (the superuser by default), as defined by a security policy. On most if not all Linux systems, the security policy is driven by the /etc/sudoers file.
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)