How to supercharge string search through a directory hierarchy on a Linux/Unix

(Other stories by Anonymous

WEBINAR: On-demand Event Replace Oracle with the NoSQL Engagement Database: Why and how leading companies are making the switch REGISTER >

Usually, I use the grep command for code searching on my box. Recently, I come across another cool tool called ag. It is an attempt to make something better than ack, which itself is better than grep command. Let us see how to install and use the ag tool on Unix-like operating systems. The ag command can recursively search for PATTERN in PATH. Like grep or ack, but faster.

Complete Story