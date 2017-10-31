Install Nginx, MariaDB and PHP (FEMP stack) on FreeBSD 11

In this tutorial, I will describe the process of installing and configuring the FEMP stack on FreeBSD 11.x. FEMP software stack is an acronym for FreeBSD - Nginx - MySQL (or MariaDB) and PHP.

