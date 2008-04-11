Installing and using Git and GitHub on Ubuntu: A beginner's guide

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
Installing and using Git and GitHub on Ubuntu: A beginner's guideFeb 22, 2018, 12:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Akshay Pai)
This tutorial will be a quick setup guide for installing and using GitHub and how to perform its various functions of creating a repository locally, connecting this repo to the remote host that contains your project (where everyone can see), committing the changes and finally pushing all the content in the local system to GitHub.
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)