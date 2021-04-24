KDE Gear 21.04 Software Suite Officially Released; Many Improved KDE Apps

I told you a few weeks ago that the KDE Project planned on renaming its KDE Applications software suite to KDE Gear, and that the name change will kick off starting with April 2021's release, versioned 21.04. But the name change won't affect anyone, as you'll still enjoy your favorite KDE Apps under the same offering.

KDE Gear 21.04 is packed with numerous improvements and new features for your favorite KDE applications. For example, the Dolphin file manager now lets you decompress multiple archives at the same time, lets you modify context menu items, lets you select the text of the filename in the information panel, displays thumbnail previews faster, and smoothly animates how icons are rearranged when you split the viewing area or resize the window.

Complete Story



