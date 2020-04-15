Linus Torvalds Kicks Off the Development Cycle of Linux Kernel 5.7

The two-week merge window for the Linux 5.7 kernel series is now closed. Today marks two weeks since the release of Linux kernel 5.6, which means that new RCs can be released weekly for Linux kernel 5.7. It???s a fairly normal release that packs about 60 percent updated and new drivers, various improvements to the x86 and ARM architectures, documentation updates, and support for the new exFAT file system.
