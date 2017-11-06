Linux 4.14 rc8

WEBINAR: On-demand Event Replace Oracle with the NoSQL Engagement Database: Why and how leading companies are making the switch REGISTER >

So it's actually been a pretty good week, and I'm not really unhappy

with any of the patches that came in.



But to actually have decided that we don't need an rc8 this release,

it would have had to be really totally quiet, and it wasn't. Nothing

looks scary, but we did have a few reverts in here still, and I'll

just feel happier giving 4.14 another final week.



.. and I really hope that _will_ be the final week, and we don't find

anything new scary.



I don't think we will.



This rc8 does mean that the latter half of the next merge window will

be during the Thanksgiving week, when I'm on vacation with the family.

We'll see how that goes. I'm hoping that people will just send me

stuff early (particularly since there's now an extra week of 4.14),

and that I'll have a sufficient bulk of merging done the first week

that me traveling with a laptop doesn't even really impact the merge

window.



And if not, and I have trouble handling it, I may have to just extend

the merge window a bit. We've done this before, it's inconvenient but

not the end of the world.



Anyway, on to rc8: the diffstat actually looks huge, because I did

take the first round of SPDX markings (nicely scriptable and legible

license tags), so there's a lot of added one-liners to a large number

of files. That will keep happening for a while.



But that obviously doesn't actually change any code, although it did

trigger a trivial build change.



Those one-liner spdx additions do kind of obscure the real changes,

though, if you look at the diff. You can get a fairly good overview

from skimming the appended shortlog instead, and it's all pretty

small: most of it is some minor arch fixes, with a smattering of

networking and driver (sound, drm, mmc, clk, networking) updates. MIPS

shows up, mainly due to some email address updates (due to the

imgtec.com -> mips.com update). The rest is tooling, docs, and misc

(key handling, some vm fixes, etc).



One thing I got complaints about and was clearly not popular was how

/proc/cpuinfo didn't give useful frequencies on x86 any more since

4.13 - that got fixed (and backported to stable). Maybe that's the

most noticeable one to most people - the rest really is small internal

bug fixes.



Go forth and test,



Linus

Related Stories: