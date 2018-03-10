Linux 4.16 rc2
It's been a quiet week, and rc2 is out.
I take the fairly quiet rc be a good sign for 4.16, but honestly, rc2
is often fairly calm. That's probably because people are taking a
breather after the merge window, but also simply because it might take
a while to find any issues.
But let's be optimistic, and just assume - at least for now - that
it's because all is well.
The diffstat is fairly odd, but that often happens with small rc's
just because then just a couple of pulls will skew things easily in
one or two directions. This time the patch is about one third
architecture updates (arm64, x86, powerpc), one third tooling (mostly
'perf') and one third "rest". And yes, the bulk of that rest is
drivers (gpu, nvme, sound, misc), but those drivers are still
distinctly *not* the bulk of the whole patch.
Go out and test, it all looks fine.
Linus
