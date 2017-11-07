Linux Kernel 3.10 Reached End of Life, Users Are Urged to Move to Linux 4.4 LTS

The end of life was reached this past weekend with the release of Linux kernel 3.10.108, which is the last maintenance update for the Linux 3.10 branch. Therefore, users and OEMs are now urged to upgrade to a more recent, long-term supported Linux kernel, such as the Linux 4.4 LTS series. The developer also noted that he wrote an article for those interested in how the Linux 3.10 kernel series was maintained over the years. The article was written because he still sees some OEMs using outdated Linux 3.10 kernels on their devices.

