Linux Weather Forecast

Short-term forecast: the 4.16 kernel can be expected on April 1 or 8. The merge window for this release has closed; some of the more significant features that have been added for this release include:

Initial support for the Jailhouse hypervisor has been added. Jailhouse is particularly well suited (or will be once it's complete) for safety-critical and hard realtime workloads.

Complete Story