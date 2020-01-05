New features for the Kubernetes scheduler

The Kubernetes scheduler is being overhauled with a series of improvements that will introduce a new framework and enhanced capabilities that could help cluster administrators to optimize performance and utilization. Abdullah Gharaibeh, co-chair of the Kubernetes scheduling special interest group (SIG Scheduling), detailed what has been happening with the scheduler in recent releases and what's on the roadmap in a session at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2019.
