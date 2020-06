Tartube: Watch And Download Videos from YouTube and more

Tartube is a GUI front-end for youtube-dl, partly based on youtube-dl-gui and written in Python 3 / Gtk 3. Tartube is free and open source software. Here's our take on the program.

