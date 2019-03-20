Text Processing in Rust

WEBINAR:

On-Demand Desktop-as-a-Service Designed for Any Cloud ? Nutanix Frame

Watch →

This article is about text processing in Rust, but it also contains a quick introduction to pattern matching, which can be very handy when working with text.

Strings are a huge subject in Rust, which can be easily realized by the fact that Rust has two data types for representing strings as well as support for macros for formatting strings. However, all of this also proves how powerful Rust is in string and text processing.

Complete Story

Related Stories: